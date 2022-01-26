US considers allowing diplomats to leave China over strict Covid rules

USA

Reuters
26 January, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 11:33 am

Related News

US considers allowing diplomats to leave China over strict Covid rules

The rules include possible forced admittance to Covid fever clinics and separation from children

Reuters
26 January, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 11:33 am
Police officers wearing face masks, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, stand guard outside the US Embassy in Beijing, China September 12, 2020. Photo :Reuters
Police officers wearing face masks, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, stand guard outside the US Embassy in Beijing, China September 12, 2020. Photo :Reuters

The US State Department is weighing whether to authorize departures for American diplomats and their families in China who wish to leave due to the US government's inability to prevent Chinese authorities from subjecting them to intrusive pandemic control measures, sources told Reuters.

Two sources familiar with the issue said the US Embassy on Monday had sent the request to Washington for formal sign off, as China ramps up Covid-19 containment protocols ahead of the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in less than two weeks.

The sources, speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, added that some embassy staff are upset the US government has been unwilling or unable to exempt American officials from strict quarantine measures.

The rules include possible forced admittance to Covid fever clinics and separation from children.

The State Department told Reuters in a statement on Tuesday the operating status at its embassy and consulates in China had not changed.

"Any change in operating status of this nature would be predicated solely on the health, safety, and security of our colleagues and their family members," a department spokesperson said.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

One person said the US Embassy conducted an internal survey showing that as many as 25% of staff and family members would choose to leave China as soon as possible.

Home quarantine for diplomats should be a baseline requirement, and admission to Chinese fever clinics and hospitals should be voluntary, the person said, adding that the US government should have imposed retaliatory measures for such requirements but failed to do so.

A second person said embassy leadership had failed to get appropriate assurances from China on the treatment of US diplomats throughout the pandemic.

In the early months of the pandemic, the US government evacuated some 1,300 US diplomats and family members from China, and the two governments remained at an impasse for months over testing and quarantine procedures for officials.

China requires foreign diplomats to abide by pandemic control rules like quarantines and testing on arrival, although some foreign envoys have not had to enter government-designated quarantine hotels.

China has quickly stepped up measures to block the further spread of Covid as the Feb. 4 opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics approaches, though flare-ups of the virus have persisted throughout the city.

One Beijing district on Tuesday was set to begin a new round of tests among its roughly 2 million residents.

China's nationalist Global Times tabloid called the State Department's consideration of the policy a "dirty trick" intended to disrupt China's hosting of the Olympics.

The United States has led several allied and partner countries in a diplomatic boycott of the Games due to what it says is the Chinese government's ongoing genocide toward Uyghurs and other Muslim groups in its western region of Xinjiang.

Top News / World+Biz / China

US / china / Diplomat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

17m | Panorama
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

1h | Habitat
The government has no policy framework in place to provide non-agricultural land to landless people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Polash

Why do landless people not get khas land? 

2h | Panorama
Looking at the mountains of Mirinja range from a jum ghar built on Chimbuk range. Photo: Imran Khan

Scaling Bangladesh's highest peaks: A personal account

3h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

19h | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

19h | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

23h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure