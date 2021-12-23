US congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia park

Reuters
23 December, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 09:14 am

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon speaks during a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on &quot;Online Platforms and Market Power&quot;, in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, US, July 29, 2020. Photo :Reuters
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon speaks during a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on "Online Platforms and Market Power", in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, US, July 29, 2020. Photo :Reuters

The FBI and police mounted a search for two men suspected of robbing U.S. Representative Mary Gay Scanlon of her automobile at gunpoint on Wednesday in a Philadelphia park following a meeting there with other elected officials, according to her spokeswoman and police.

Scanlon, a Democrat who represents Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District, was unharmed in the mid-afternoon carjacking, which occurred as she walked to her sport utility vehicle and was approached by two armed men believed to be 20 to 30 years of age, city police said.

The suspects demanded the keys to her vehicle and she handed them over, at which point one man drove off in her car and the other got into a second SUV and followed as the pair made their getaway, according to police.

Several of Scanlon's personal and work-related items were taken in the stolen vehicle, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department was working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which assumed the lead in the investigation because the victim is a member of Congress, police said.

