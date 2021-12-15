US Congress approves boosting debt limit to $31.4 trillion

The US Capitol building is seen in Washington, US, December 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The US Congress on Tuesday approved raising the federal government's debt limit by $2.5 trillion, to about $31.4 trillion, sending the bill to President Joe Biden to sign and avert an unprecedented default.

The passage follows a months-long standoff between Democrats and Republicans, with the latter seeking to force Biden's party to raise the debt limit on its own from the current $28.9 trillion level, generating fodder for attack ads during the 2022 congressional elections.

A deal last week between Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, set the stage for Tuesday's vote, bypassing normal Senate rules requiring at least 60 of the chamber's 100 members to agree to advance most legislation. The Senate passed the bill earlier on Tuesday in a partisan 50-49 vote.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the bill in a 221-209 vote.

Schumer said the increase would cover the government's needs into 2023, through the Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had urged Congress to hike the debt limit before Wednesday.