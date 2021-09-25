US condemns Taliban's reported plan to reinstate executions, amputations

USA

Reuters
25 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 05:11 pm

US State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a press briefing on Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, US, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a press briefing on Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, US, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday that Washington condemns in the strongest terms reported comments by a Taliban official who said the group would restore the use of amputations and executions as punishment in Afghanistan.

Briefing reporters by phone, Price responded to Taliban leader Mullah Nooruddin Turabi's comments to the Associated Press, saying the punishments "would constitute clear gross abuses of human rights."

"We stand firm with the international community to hold perpetrators of these, of any such abuses, accountable," Price said.

Washington has said any potential recognition of the new Taliban-led government in Kabul, which replaced the Western-backed government that collapsed last month, would depend on respect for human rights,

"We are watching very closely," Price said, "and not just listening to the announcements that come out but watching very closely as the Taliban conducts itself."

