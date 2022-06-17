US condemns offensive comments by ex-BJP leader on Prophet

USA

Hindustan Times
17 June, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 02:10 pm

Related News

US condemns offensive comments by ex-BJP leader on Prophet

Prophet remark row: The comments had prompted official notes from several nations

Hindustan Times
17 June, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 02:10 pm
Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear at Bhiwandi police station for remarks against The Prophet. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear at Bhiwandi police station for remarks against The Prophet. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Weeks after several nations - including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Iran among others - sent official notes on comments against Prophet Mohammed by two former BJP spokespersons, the United States has said it "condemns" the remarks. "We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments," US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

The comments - by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal - had triggered huge protests in India too. The ruling BJP had taken action against both the leaders hours before the remarks were raised diplomatically. 

But the government has repeatedly insisted that the comments were by "fringe elements" and that India respects all the religions.

"We regularly engage with the Indian government at senior levels on human rights concerns including freedom of religion or belief and we encourage India to promote respect for human rights," Ned Price said during the briefing.

"The Secretary (Antony Blinken) said when he was last in New Delhi, last year, that the Indian people and the American people, we believe in the same values: human dignity, human respect, equality of opportunity, and the freedom of religion or belief. These are fundamental tenets, these are fundamental values within any democracy, and we speak up for them around the world," he added.

Disclaimer: The headline has been modified. 

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

BJP / US / Prophet remarks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BYD has upped its game over the past two years with a range of EVs and higher-technology lithium iron phosphate batteries, allowing it to grab global market share. Photo: REUTERS

Who’s got it right on EVs: Musk or Buffett?

1h | Panorama
Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

5h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

4h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

5h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

3h | Videos
Flaws in the system creating more black money

Flaws in the system creating more black money

5h | Videos
How to build a career in e-commerce

How to build a career in e-commerce

5h | Videos
Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh