US companies give staff a day off for Juneteenth

USA

Reuters
18 June, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2021, 09:19 pm

Related News

US companies give staff a day off for Juneteenth

President Joe Biden signed a bill on Thursday to recognize 19 June, or "Juneteenth", a federal holiday marking the end of legal enslavement of Black Americans, pressuring more companies to declare the day a company holiday

Reuters
18 June, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2021, 09:19 pm
A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase &amp; Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Several US companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Nike Inc, have given their US employees a day off for the newly implemented Juneteenth federal holiday.

President Joe Biden signed a bill on Thursday to recognize 19 June, or "Juneteenth", a federal holiday marking the end of legal enslavement of Black Americans, pressuring more companies to declare the day a company holiday. 

The law comes a year after the United States was rocked by protests against racism and policing following the murder of George Floyd, an African-American man, by a Minneapolis police officer.

Retailer Target Corp said the day would remain an annual company holiday moving forward, while it would be a paid holiday at Yelp Inc. Nike said it would close all US operations.

Coffee chain Starbucks Corp said its stores would remain open, but hourly workers would be paid at 1.5 times their regular rate and salaried staff will receive a holiday in lieu.

Employees can coordinate with managers for a paid day off between 1 July and 31 December, a memo from JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said.

Bank of America Corp's staff will get a paid floating holiday this year and Juneteenth will be an official holiday starting next year, a memo showed.

Wells Fargo & Co will provide an additional personal holiday this year to eligible US-based employees, a company spokesperson said. Wealth manager UBS also unveiled similar plans, an internal memo showed.

Juneteenth is the first new federal holiday created in nearly four decades. Texas officially declared Juneteenth a state holiday in 1980 and since then the holiday has been officially recognized in most US states.

Top News / World+Biz

US / Companies / Staff / day off / Juneteenth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

6h | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

6h | Videos
TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

6h | Videos
Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni