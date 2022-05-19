US charges a American, four Chinese officials with spying

USA

Reuters
19 May, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 02:52 pm

Related News

US charges a American, four Chinese officials with spying

New York man accused of collecting info on dissidents and activists for Beijing

Reuters
19 May, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 02:52 pm
The US Department of Justice building is seen in Washington, US, February 1, 2018/ Reuters
The US Department of Justice building is seen in Washington, US, February 1, 2018/ Reuters

A US citizen and four Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with spying on Chinese dissidents, human rights leaders and pro-democracy activists residing in the United States, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The indictment alleges Wang Shujun, of Queens, New York, used his status within Chinese diaspora and dissident communities to collect information about activists on behalf of China's Ministry of State Security (MSS).

Wang, 73, was arrested on 16 March and will be arraigned at a later date, the Justice Department said.

The four MSS officials, whom the department named as Feng He, Jie Ji, Ming Li and Keqing Lu, are still at large, it added.

The indictment was unsealed on Tuesday in a federal court in Brooklyn.

Representatives for Wang were not immediately reachable for comment. China's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Today's indictment exposes and disrupts an operation by the PRC that threatens the safety and freedom of Chinese nationals residing in the United States on account of their pro-democracy beliefs and speech," US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said.

Wang has provided information to the MSS since at least 2011, the indictment alleges. 

The MSS officials directed Wang to target Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, advocates for Taiwanese independence and Uyghur and Tibetan activists, it says.

Top News / World+Biz

USA / china / Spying

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Food inflation is an unavoidable consequence of currency devaluation'

6h | Interviews
The open-browser-tabs question also tells an interviewer how much of an internet native the job applicant might be. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The best question to ask a job applicant

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Ugly business: Politics in workplace

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

‘Do you have insurance?’: Life of a life insurance agent

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

20h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

20h | Videos
Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

22h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire