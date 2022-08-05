US calls China reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit "flagrantly provocative"

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera at the State Department in Washington, US, 18 March 2022. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told an Asian meeting of top diplomats on Friday that China's reaction to US house speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was "flagrantly provocative", a western official said.

Blinken, speaking at the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, said China had sought to intimidate not only Taiwan, but neighbours too, after it launched the largest-ever military drills in the Taiwan Strait, the official said.