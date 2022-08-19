US business group says members see limited impact from Taiwan-China tensions

USA

Reuters
19 August, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 10:35 am

Related News

US business group says members see limited impact from Taiwan-China tensions

Reuters
19 August, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 10:35 am
Chinese and US flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Chinese and US flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Most members surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan said they had not been significantly affected by recent Chinese military drills around the island, but had heightened concerns, the group said on Friday.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has been carrying out the war games and exercises since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei this month.

AmCham Taiwan said 126 of its 529 members responded to the 8-17 Aug. survey. Seventy-seven percent reported their businesses had not been significantly affected, while 17% said they had experienced disruption, including increased shipping or insurance costs, or supply chain delays.

Nearly half of the 17% said the disruption stemmed from "changes in policies or other manifestations of concern from their offshore headquarters", it added in a statement.

Looking further ahead, 46% of surveyed companies expected increased military activity this year and next would affect their operations, while the rest were either unsure or did not expect to be affected, the group said.

Asked about the specific "spectrum of threats", companies listed key concerns as general tension, including disinformation campaigns, constraints or "barriers on Taiwan's periphery, and sanctions, travel bans, boycotts, and embargoes against Taiwanese products and people", it added.

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being not concerned at all and 5 being very concerned, respondents' average level of concern about serious action being taken against Taiwan in the next 24 months was 2.8, the group said.

AmCham Taiwan President Andrew Wylegala said the organisation has been calling for an ambitious agenda to accelerate economic cooperation with Taiwan through the 21st Century Trade Initiative - a new Taiwan-US trade talks framework - and eventually a bilateral trade agreement.

"Developments in recent weeks underscore the importance of supporting Taiwan's resilience through stepped-up economic collaboration and integration, and the crucial fact that Taiwan's economic relationship with the United States is also a security issue," he added.

Top News / World+Biz / China

US-China / Taiwan-China tensions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1h | Interviews
Postcrossing (which connects people through its website) is a system built for postcard enthusiasts, where anyone can sign up and create an account for free. Photo: Noor A Alam

Postcrossers: Reviving a lost art with strangers and postcards

21m | Panorama
We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

23h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

22h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How economic journalism touches lives

How economic journalism touches lives

2h | Videos
City dwellers fed up with unbearable heat

City dwellers fed up with unbearable heat

2h | Videos
Love, marriage, trolls, and an unusual death

Love, marriage, trolls, and an unusual death

14h | Videos
Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings