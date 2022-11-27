US Black Friday online sales hit record $9 billion despite high inflation

USA

Reuters
27 November, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 04:42 pm

A woman passes by signs advertising sales of Black Friday in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
A woman passes by signs advertising sales of Black Friday in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

A report on Saturday showed that US shoppers spent a record $9.1 billion online this Black Friday, despite high inflation, as consumers took advantage of steep discounts on everything from smartphones to toys.

The report from Adobe Analytics, which measures e-commerce by analyzing transactions at websites, said online spending rose 2.3% on Black Friday, thanks to consumers holding out for discounts until the traditionally big shopping days, even though deals started as early as October.

Adobe Analytics had forecast Black Friday sales to rise a modest 1%.

It expects Cyber Monday to be the season's biggest online shopping day again, driving $11.2 billion in spending.

Consumers were expected to flock to stores in record numbers this year, but Friday morning saw less in-store traffic than usual with sporadic rain in some parts of the country.

Americans used their smartphones to make holiday purchases, with data from Adobe showing shopping done on mobile devices represented 48% of all Black Friday digital sales.

