US, Bangladesh share similar ideals that motivated struggles for independence: Peter Haas

USA

Press Release
24 July, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 12:02 pm

Related News

US, Bangladesh share similar ideals that motivated struggles for independence: Peter Haas

Press Release
24 July, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 12:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The United States and Bangladesh share similar ideals that motivated the struggles for independence, said the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

The preamble of the US' Declaration of Independence states:  "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.  That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed," said Peter Haas during the National Day Party held at the US Embassy in Dhaka on 23 July.

He said, "In the United States, our Independence Day celebrations are a combination of patriotic speeches and backyard BBQs, of military parades and fireworks, and of music that runs the gamut from the 'Star-Spangled Banner' to 'Born in the USA' to 'Bad to the Bone.'"

"Standing here now, in 2023, I note these principles of equality and democracy don't apply just to men, but also to women, and the whole diverse range of Americans, regardless of race, color, or creed," he added.

 Achieving these principles is a work in progress.  A struggle to live up to our founding ideals. 

 The United States and Bangladesh share similar ideals that motivated our struggles for independence. 

 Almost two centuries after 1776, Bangladesh fought the Liberation War based on four similar principles:  nationalism, socialism, democracy, and secularism.   

 These shared principles, and the success of our nations' ability to continually "form a more perfect Union" are – and will be – the anchor of US-Bangladesh relations. 

 

He said, "To me, the story of Bangladeshis in the United States exemplifies something important: the strength of our democracy is in our people, and the strength of our people gets full expression in our democracy. 

"We believe those principles, the principles that define America, extend beyond our borders. And we also believe that those values with anchor U.S.-Bangladeshi ties, now and in the future."

Bangladesh / World+Biz

Peter Haas / Independence Day / 4th of July

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1h | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

2h | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

2h | Panorama
Stuffed Omelette - TK600

Dhaka's Gen Z breakfast scene: A fusion of flavours and Instagram-worthy delights

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

18h | TBS Stories
Poland seeking to invade Belarus, says Putin

Poland seeking to invade Belarus, says Putin

17h | TBS World
Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price