US author Noah Gordon dies age 95

USA

BSS/AFP
23 November, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 01:05 pm

Related News

US author Noah Gordon dies age 95

He initially studied medicine, as his parents wanted, but switched to journalism after a semester

BSS/AFP
23 November, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 01:05 pm
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

US author Noah Gordon, whose bestselling novels included "The Physician," died Monday at the age of 95, his family said.

"With great sadness the family of Noah Gordon announces that Noah passed away November 22, 2021, in the privacy of his home," his relatives said in a statement on his official website.

"Noah recently celebrated his 95th birthday with much pleasure, appreciative of the long and fruitful life he has lived."

Born on November 11, 1926 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Gordon was raised by a Jewish family.

He initially studied medicine, as his parents wanted, but switched to journalism after a semester.

Among other outlets, he began working at the Boston Herald newspaper in 1959 and subsequently became editor-in-chief of Science magazine.

He later switched to freelance journalism and continued to write science articles in addition to novels.

His first book, "The Rabbi," was published in 1965 and drew on his experiences growing up Jewish-American. His second book, "The Death Committee," came out four years later.

His greatest success came in 1986 with "The Physician," the first of the Cole trilogy. Set in the 11th century, the series followed protagonist Robert Jeremy Cole from his childhood in England to life in Europe and his studies at the medical college in Isfahan -- now Iran -- where he learned from the great physician Avicenna.

"The Shaman" (1992) and "Matters of Choice" (1995) complete the trilogy.

Gordon published his last novel, "The Winemaker," in 2012. The story is set in Catalonia, Spain at the end of the 19th century during the Carlist War.

"Noah's life and work have touched the lives of millions of readers across the globe," his family said in their statement. "His work lives on."

Top News / World+Biz

Noah Gordon / US / author

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

19h | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

19h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

19h | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’