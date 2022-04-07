US asks citizens to ‘reconsider’ travel to Sri Lanka in new advisory amid crisis

The US has also issued a level-3 travel health notice for Sri Lanka due to Covid-19

People hold placards as they demand Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign after his government lost its majority in the parliament, amid the country's economic crisis. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People hold placards as they demand Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign after his government lost its majority in the parliament, amid the country's economic crisis. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

The United States in its latest travel advisory on Wednesday has cautioned its citizens from travelling to Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis and unrest in the island nation. Pointing to the fuel and medicine shortages in Sri Lanka, the US' new advisory also mentioned terror threats as a concern. "Reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to Covid-19 and fuel and medicine shortages. Exercise increased caution in Sri Lanka due to terrorism," said the State Department said in its latest travel advisory.

"There have recently been protests over the economic situation and queues at gas stations, grocery stores and some pharmacies. Protests have occurred throughout the country and have mostly been peaceful. In some instances, police have used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters," the advisory said.

Mentioning the power outages in the nation, the advisory further said, "There have also been daily planned power outages across the island, as well as some unplanned power outages, as fuel for backup generators is increasingly scarce. Public transportation in some instances has been limited or curtailed. Travellers should monitor local media for updates on the ongoing situation."

"Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas, the travel advisory said.

Meanwhile, the US has also issued a level-3 travel health notice for Sri Lanka due to Covid-19. The 'level-3' indicated a high level of coronavirus cases in the country. "Your risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," said the travel advisory.

Days after the massive protest was held outside Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house in the capital Colombo, the economic crisis has escalated into political turmoil. Dozens of Sri Lankan lawmakers submitted their resignations, leaving Rajapaksa's government with fewer than 113 members. People are continuing their protests against the Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government over the shortage of food and fuel and power cuts. Protesters are also demanding that the president and his entire family resign.

 

