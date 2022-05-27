US Army signs $687 million deal to restock Stingers after Ukraine shipments

USA

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 07:46 pm

Related News

US Army signs $687 million deal to restock Stingers after Ukraine shipments

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 07:46 pm
Soldiers from Taiwan demonstrate a U.S.-made dual mount Stinger missile system during the opening day of the &quot;Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition&quot; August 11, 2005. REUTERS
Soldiers from Taiwan demonstrate a U.S.-made dual mount Stinger missile system during the opening day of the "Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition" August 11, 2005. REUTERS

The US Army has signed a deal to buy $687 million worth of anti-aircraft Stinger missiles to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine, sources said on Friday.

The shoulder-fired anti-aircraft Stinger missiles made by Raytheon Technologies were in hot demand in Ukraine, where they have successfully stopped Russian assaults from the air, and in neighboring European countries who fear they may also need to beat back Russian forces.

The contract for a total of 1,468 Stingers was awarded Wednesday according to a document reviewed by Reuters. There was no timeline for the completion of the work, but it was estimated delivery could take as many as 30 months.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment

US troops have limited use for the current supply of Stingers -- a lightweight, self-contained weapon that can be deployed quickly to defend against helicopters, airplanes, drones and even cruise missiles -- but the United States needs to maintain its supply on hand while it develops the next generation of a "man-portable air defense system." read more

On May 6 the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, Bill LaPlante, said that he had aimed to sign a contract by the end of May and that the intent is to replace the Stinger missiles sent to Ukraine one-for-one.

Since February, the US has shipped about 1,400 Stingers to Ukraine. US allies also want to restock the weapons they shipped to Ukraine in recent months.

The Stinger production line was closed in December 2020, the Pentagon has said. Since then, Raytheon won a contract in July 2021 to manufacture more Stingers, but mainly for international governments, according to the US Army. 

The sole Stinger facility, in Arizona, only produces at a low rate.

Top News / World+Biz

Stinger / USA / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine aid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

7h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

7h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

9h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

3h | Videos
Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

3h | Videos
Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

8h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide