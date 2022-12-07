US approves $1.5 bn sale of helicopters to S Korea

USA

BSS/ AFP
07 December, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 04:36 pm

Related News

US approves $1.5 bn sale of helicopters to S Korea

BSS/ AFP
07 December, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 04:36 pm
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

The United States on Tuesday announced the approval of a $1.5 billion sale of 18 CH-47F Chinook transport helicopters and other equipment to South Korea.

"The proposed sale will improve the ROK's capability to meet current and future threats by strengthening its Army heavy lift capability," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement, using an abbreviation for the Republic of Korea.

"The CH-47F will allow the ROK to conduct missions in support of bilateral operational plans which include, but are not limited to, medical evacuation, search and rescue, parachute drops, and disaster relief," it added.

The State Department approved the possible sale, and the DSCA on Tuesday provided the required notification to Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.

World+Biz

south korea / US / helicopters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

6h | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

7h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

7h | Videos
Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

22h | Videos
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

1d | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup