US appoints Dr Patricia Gruber as Science and Technology adviser to secretary of state

The United States Department of State has announced a new Science and Technology adviser to the secretary of State.

Dr Patricia Gruber will lead the Office of the Science and Technology Adviser and work to anticipate science and technology trends that impact foreign policy, build STEM capacity within the Department, and connect the Department to domestic and international stakeholders in the scientific and technological communities.

Dr Gruber's appointment demonstrates secretary of State Blinken's commitment to ensuring that scientific and technology expertise is infused into the work of the Department at all levels and highlights the importance of robust engagement with the scientific community on issues that are central to our foreign policy, said the US Department of State Spokesperson.

In this role, Dr Gruber will build upon the ongoing workstreams within the Department to advance US science and technology diplomacy.

