US airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions

USA

Reuters
02 January, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 09:26 am

Related News

US airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions

The sudden arrival of Omicron has brought record-setting case counts to countries around the world

Reuters
02 January, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 09:26 am
Travelers are seen under a PSA advising mask wearing in a concourse during the holiday season as the coronavirus Omicron variant threatens to increase case numbers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, US December 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Travelers are seen under a PSA advising mask wearing in a concourse during the holiday season as the coronavirus Omicron variant threatens to increase case numbers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, US December 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Thousands of flights within the United States and internationally were delayed or canceled on Friday, adding to the travel disruptions during the holiday week due to adverse weather and rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Over 3,090 flights were canceled globally as of early Friday evening, including nearly 1,550 flights within the United States or entering or departing it, according to a running tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. There were over 8,650 global flight delays in total.

The Christmas holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew quarantine.

The sudden arrival of Omicron has brought record-setting case counts to countries around the world. Transportation agencies across the United States are suspending or reducing service due to Covid-19 staff shortages as the Omicron variant surges nationwide.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the United States has doubled in eight days to a record high of 329,000 a day on average, according to a Reuters tally. Over that same period, the number of hospitalized Covid patients rose 32% and hit a record high in Maryland, Ohio and Washington, D.C.

On Thursday alone, 23 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. set pandemic records for new cases, according to the Reuters tally.

The state of New York reported over 74,000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday from more than 336,000 tests at a 22% positivity rate, Governor Kathy Hochul said.

New York said last week it will sharply limit the number of people it allows in Times Square for its New Year's celebration, which culminates with the dropping of a giant crystal ball at midnight, signaling the start of the new year.

"We reduced the density of the crowd. This is a safer way to proceed," Tom Harris, the president of Times Square Alliance, told CNN on Friday. New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be sworn in after the ball drop.

Some critics, however, have raised concerns over the celebrations going ahead at all, given the high positivity rate.

The rise in US Covid-19 cases has caused some companies to change course from earlier plans to increase the number of employees working from their offices starting next week. Chevron Corp was to start a full return to office from Jan. 3 but told employees this week it was postponing the plans to an unspecified date.

US airline cabin crew, pilots and support staff are reluctant to work overtime during the holiday travel season despite offers of hefty financial incentives. Many workers fear contracting Covid-19 and do not welcome the prospect of dealing with unruly passengers, some airline unions have said.

In the months preceding the holidays, airlines were wooing employees to ensure solid staffing, after furloughing or laying off thousands over the last 18 months as the pandemic crippled the industry.

Top News / World+Biz

US / Airline / omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Waterhen flies vertically up.

The recipe for looking at and appreciating a waterhen!

20h | Panorama
Vestrahorn is known as &quot;batman mountain&quot; because of its particular shape and the gothic atmosphere that surrounds it. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi.

The land of midnight sun and hot springs

21h | In Focus
Tarbiyatul Millat Academy Madrasa, from which Kamruzzaman Kanto completed his Dakhil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Aminbazar killing: The decade-old trauma of the victims’ families

22h | Panorama
Yamaha debuts limited edition XSR155 for Thailand

Yamaha debuts limited edition XSR155 for Thailand

17h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Globally new year celebration

Globally new year celebration

9h | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

9h | Videos
Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

10h | Videos
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

3
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity