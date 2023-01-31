US airlines cancel over 1,000 flights over winter storm

USA

Reuters
31 January, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 01:09 pm

Related News

US airlines cancel over 1,000 flights over winter storm

Reuters
31 January, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 01:09 pm
A board displays the status of flights to and from Logan International Airport, amid cancellations and disruptions due to adverse weather and the surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A board displays the status of flights to and from Logan International Airport, amid cancellations and disruptions due to adverse weather and the surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

 More than 1,000 Monday flights into or out of the United States have been canceled due to a severe winter storm, with about half of those coming from Southwest Airlines Co.

A total of 1,019 flights were canceled as of 6:00 pm ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Low-cost carrier Southwest earlier this month faced US government backlash for canceling 16,700 flights over the holidays as it grappled with bad weather and outdated technology.

The company has scrapped about 12% of its Monday schedule, while American Airlines Group Inc has canceled 6%, or 200 flights.

The fresh cancellations come as the US aviation sector recovers from a nationwide ground stop imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over a computer issue.

For Tuesday so far, 797 flights are scheduled to be canceled into or out of the United States.

Southwest Airlines and other major US airlines have issued winter weather waivers. A waiver allows customers to change their itinerary with no fare differences if they remain in the same cabin as originally booked.

World+Biz

US / snowstorm

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

2h | Habitat
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How did mud walls find their way into urban designs?

4h | Habitat
Spotify is among the tech platforms that saw record growth during Covid lockdowns Photo: DW

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

7h | Panorama
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Djokovic the statistical G.O.A.T?

Is Djokovic the statistical G.O.A.T?

52m | TBS SPORTS
Two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

Two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

18h | TBS Today
Iconic villains of Bollywood

Iconic villains of Bollywood

19h | TBS Entertainment
General knowledge "Gravity"

General knowledge "Gravity"

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

5
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

6
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz