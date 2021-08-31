US adds Canada to its 'reconsider travel' advisory list amid Covid-19 -State Dept

FILE PHOTO: The U.S.-Canada border crossing is seen amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Lacolle, Quebec, Canada April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

The US State Department has raised its travel advisory alert for Canada to a "level 3 – reconsider travel" status amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The department, along with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday warned against travel to Switzerland, among other countries because of rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

(U.S. State Department corrects level of warning to level 3 -reconsider travel, not level 4)