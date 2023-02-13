United States tells citizens: Depart Russia immediately

USA

Reuters
13 February, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 12:34 pm

FILE PHOTO: The State Department Building is pictured in Washington, US, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
FILE PHOTO: The State Department Building is pictured in Washington, US, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The United States has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the war in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.

"US citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately," the US embassy in Moscow said. "Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions."

"Do not travel to Russia," the embassy said.

The United States has repeatedly warned its citizens to leave Russia. The last such public warning was in September after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation.

"Russian security services have arrested US citizens on spurious charges, singled out US citizens in Russia for detention and harassment, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and convicted them in secret trials or without presenting credible evidence," the embassy said.

"Russian authorities arbitrarily enforce local laws against US citizen religious workers and have opened questionable criminal investigations against US citizens engaged in religious activity."

Russia has opened a criminal case against a United States citizen on suspicion of espionage, the Federal Security Service(FSB) said in January.

