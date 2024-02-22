United Airlines to become first US carrier to resume Israel flights since Gaza war

USA

Reuters
22 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 09:04 am

Related News

United Airlines to become first US carrier to resume Israel flights since Gaza war

United, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines all suspended US service to Israel in October following the attack

Reuters
22 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 09:04 am
A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S., Dec. 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S., Dec. 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

United Airlines said on Wednesday it plans to resume direct US flights to Israel early next month, becoming the first American carrier to resume service since the 7 Oct attack by Hamas fighters on southern Israel.

United, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines all suspended US service to Israel in October following the attack.

Chicago-based United said it will resume flights from Newark to Tel Aviv next month but does not plan to restart flights from other US cities until at least this fall.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Restarting US carrier flights to Tel Aviv signals a potential turning point for travel to Israel, after tourism dried up on security fears following the Hamas rampage and subsequent Israel bombardment of Gaza.

United said its goal is to resume daily nonstop service to Tel Aviv starting March 6 from Newark on a Boeing 787-10.

On 2 March and 4 March, the airline said it will operate flights from Newark to Tel Aviv with a stop in Munich, Germany, with return flights from Israel to Newark on March 3 and March 5.

United said it "conducted a detailed safety analysis in making this decision, including close work with security experts and government officials in the United States and Israel."

The Israeli Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

United said it "will continue to monitor the situation in Tel Aviv and adjust the schedule as warranted, including changes to the resumed service from New York/Newark announced today."

Before 7 Oct, United had four direct flights daily to Tel Aviv from Newark, San Francisco, Washington and Chicago. The airline said the flights where service has not yet resumed "will be evaluated for resumption beginning in the fall."

Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian, Aegean and Air France are among other airlines that have restarted flights to Tel Aviv.

Delta has canceled flights to Israel through 30 April while American Airlines has halted flights through 28 Oct. Last October, more than 30 US lawmakers urged the airlines to resume flights to Israel "as soon as possible."

Hamas-Israel war / World+Biz / Middle East

United Airlines / Israel-Hamas / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

58m | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

17h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

11h | Videos
Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

12h | Videos
La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

11h | Videos
Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

13h | Videos