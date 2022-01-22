Two New York City police officers shot, are in 'critical' condition

Emergency personnel respond at the scene where NYPD officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence call in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, US, January 21, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Emergency personnel respond at the scene where NYPD officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence call in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, US, January 21, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Two New York City police officers responding to a domestic violence call were shot on Friday and are in critical condition, according to the police department.

A suspect was also shot, though the person's condition was not known. No other details of the incident have been released by the police department.

The New York Times, citing unnamed officials, and other outlets reported that the two officers had died. The Times later reported that one officer had died and one was fighting for his life at the Harlem Hospital.

But Fabien Levy, a press secretary for the mayor's office, wrote on Twitter that "reports of two officers being killed in the line of duty have not been confirmed by NYPD or the hospital."

Levy confirmed on Twitter that two officers had been shot in Harlem on Friday evening and that Mayor Eric Adams would provide a briefing on the incident on Friday night.

A total of four New York City police officers have been shot this week.

