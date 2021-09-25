'Truth is truth': Trump dealt blow as Republican-led Arizona audit reaffirms Biden win

Reuters
25 September, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 03:29 pm

The conclusion will dismay Trump supporters who had pushed for the review

Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters/Tom Brenner
Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden in Arizona's most populous county, a review of results by his allies in the Republican Party has reaffirmed, capping a widely panned effort spurred by Trump's false claims of voter fraud.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, the Republican who paved the way for the so-called "full forensic audit" of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County, said the review's overall vote tally matched the initial results in November.

"Truth is truth, numbers are numbers," Fann said at a Senate hearing on the review, which found only small variations, yielding 99 additional votes for Biden and 261 fewer votes for Trump. "Those numbers were close, within a few hundred."

The conclusion will dismay Trump supporters who had pushed for the review, many in the expectation that it would prove his unfounded assertions that he was robbed of re-election due to orchestrated fraud. So far no such proof has been produced either by Trump or his backers.

