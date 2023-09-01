Trump's Georgia case to be livestreamed on YouTube

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court with his legal team for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has ruled that the former US President Donald Trump and his co-defendants in their Georgia election fraud case is set to be televised and live-streamed on YouTube.

Trump, among 19 people charged with a conspiracy to overturn the US state's 2020 vote results, has pleaded not guilty, reports BBC.

Although he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, the former US President turned himself in at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta last week where he had his mugshot taken.

He has previously insisted the case as politically motivated.

According to BBC, Trump faces 13 charges for allegedly pressuring Georgia officials to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

On Thursday, Trump said he "fully understands" the nature of the allegations and his right to appear in court.

"Understanding my rights, I do hereby freely and voluntarily waive my right to be present at my arraignment on the indictment and my right to have it read to me in open court," the signed document says.

The current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Trump has appeared at each of his three previous arraignments - where charges are put to a defendant.

Previously, he has opted not to request a virtual appearance for a separate case in Washington DC. However, he was required to do so for the cases he is facing in New York and Florida.

Trump surrendered and was arraigned simultaneously in his federal court cases, which led to his high-profile courtroom appearances. However, in Georgia state court, a defendant's surrender and arraignment usually happen separately, says BBC

All 19 defendants in the case - including Trump - are charged with violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, commonly known as the Rico act.