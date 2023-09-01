Trump's Georgia case to be livestreamed on YouTube

USA

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 01:50 pm

Related News

Trump's Georgia case to be livestreamed on YouTube

Although he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, the former US President turned himself in at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta last week where he had his mugshot taken

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 01:50 pm
Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court with his legal team for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool
Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court with his legal team for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has ruled that the former US President Donald Trump and his co-defendants in their Georgia election fraud case is set to be televised and live-streamed on YouTube. 

Trump, among 19 people charged with a conspiracy to overturn the US state's 2020 vote results, has pleaded not guilty, reports BBC.

Although he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, the former US President turned himself in at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta last week where he had his mugshot taken.

He has previously insisted the case as politically motivated.

According to BBC, Trump faces 13 charges for allegedly pressuring Georgia officials to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

On Thursday, Trump said he "fully understands" the nature of the allegations and his right to appear in court.

Trump pleads not guilty to Georgia election subversion charges

"Understanding my rights, I do hereby freely and voluntarily waive my right to be present at my arraignment on the indictment and my right to have it read to me in open court," the signed document says.

The current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Trump has appeared at each of his three previous arraignments - where charges are put to a defendant.

Previously, he has opted not to request a virtual appearance for a separate case in Washington DC. However, he was required to do so for the cases he is facing in New York and Florida.

Trump surrendered and was arraigned simultaneously in his federal court cases, which led to his high-profile courtroom appearances. However, in Georgia state court, a defendant's surrender and arraignment usually happen separately, says BBC

All 19 defendants in the case - including Trump - are charged with violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, commonly known as the Rico act.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Donald Trump / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

20h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

1d | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

1d | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

18h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

22h | TBS World
Chinese firm offers Tk1 lakh crore mega project for 2 smart cities

Chinese firm offers Tk1 lakh crore mega project for 2 smart cities

20m | TBS Insight
What are the ways of reducing infertility?

What are the ways of reducing infertility?

4h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans