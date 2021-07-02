Trump's family in meltdown over US first lady Jill Biden’s Vogue cover

USA

TBS Report
02 July, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 08:35 pm

Trump's family in meltdown over US first lady Jill Biden's Vogue cover

In a moment of enraged sarcasm, Donald Trump Jr uploaded a photoshopped image of the US first lady on Instagram

TBS Report
02 July, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 08:35 pm
Jill Biden on the cover of the upcoming August issue of Vogue magazine. Photo/Vogue/The Independent
Jill Biden on the cover of the upcoming August issue of Vogue magazine. Photo/Vogue/The Independent

Former US President Trump's family voiced their discontent when Vogue chose to feature Jill Biden, the first lady of the US, in the August issue of their magazine after a long break, rather than Melania Trump.

After Donald Trump left the White House, the custom of having a magazine cover featuring the first lady was revived after four years, reports The Independent.

In a moment of enraged sarcasm, Donald Trump Jr uploaded a photoshopped image of the US first lady on Instagram with singer Alice Cooper's face on it, along with the caption: "Nailed it." Apologise to Alice Cooper."

Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump's youngest son Eric Trump, was another member of the former president's family who was outraged by Ms Biden's appearance on the cover. She went on a rant about how Ms Trump was passed up by Vogue magazine despite being the "most beautiful first lady."

In an interview with Fox Business, she said, "It's too bad we didn't have a first lady who was a model, who was incredibly fashionable, who they could put on the cover of Vogue when Donald Trump was in office," adding, "Oh wait, we did! It was Melania Trump!" 

She blamed it on some people's "hate" towards the former president by describing them as "so woke that they could not bring themselves to put an incredibly beautiful woman, I would say the most beautiful first lady we ever had".

"You know it used to be that they would put every first lady on the cover of Vogue and every first lady would be on the cover of multiple magazines, until it was Melania Trump because she's married to Donald Trump," she added. "They hate him so much that they decided to snub her."

In the edition, Ms Biden talked to writer Jonathan Van Meter in the accompanying feature story titled "A First Lady for All of Us: On The Road With Dr Jill Biden". On the cover, Ms Biden was seen wearing a navy Oscar de la Renta dress.

Previously, Mr Trump had complained that his wife had not been in Vogue by retweeting a post from the right wing news outlet Breitbart News. "The elitist snobs in the fashion press have kept the most elegant first lady in American history off the covers of magazines for four consecutive years," the tweet said.

Ms Biden's appearance has become a talking point on social media websites, with supporters of Mr Trump and current president Joe Biden divided over the issue.

Several chided Lara for calling Ms Trump "the most beautiful first lady", while others said she deserved to be on the magazine as she was once a fashion icon.

"Note to Lara Trump... The reason first lady Dr Jill Biden is on the cover of Vogue, is because she's admired worldwide. Melania is racist birther and is despised worldwide. Plus, no one cares about your conniption fit considering you stole millions from shelter dogs," a user said on Twitter.

"The most beautiful first lady ever, the only one who was a professional model, Melania Trump didn't get a single magazine cover, while the frumpy, discount store clothed, 'Dr' Jill Biden gets dozens of covers and fawning articles," radio/TV host Mark Simone said.

Trump / Family / meltdown / US first lady / Jill Biden / Vogue / Cover

