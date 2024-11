Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris are seen in a combination of file photographs taken in New York City October 17, 2024 and in Chandler, Arizona, US, October 10, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid & Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday won four more states up for grabs in the US presidential election, including key Rust Belt prize Ohio, while his Democratic rival Kamala Harris was projected to win in Colorado, US networks said.

Other states won by Trump are Kansas, Montana and Utah. So far, the key battleground states, including Georgia and Pennsylvania, have yet to be called.