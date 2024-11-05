Trump warns, if elected, he'll impose tariffs on Mexico, China over fentanyl

Reuters
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in a town hall presented by Spanish-language network Univision, in Doral, Florida, US, October 16, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Marco Bello
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in a town hall presented by Spanish-language network Univision, in Doral, Florida, US, October 16, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Marco Bello

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump warned on Monday that, if elected, he would punish Mexico and China with tariffs unless both governments moved to stop the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

At a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Trump said he would move quickly to crack down on drug trafficking along the southern US border with Mexico and that he would use tariffs.

"We will immediately stop the drugs pouring across our border," he said.

Trump said he would impose tariffs on goods from Mexico of 25% and would do the "same thing to China" for exporting fentanyl to Mexico.

"Every damn thing that they sell into the United States is going to have like a 25% (tariff) until they stop drugs from coming in. And let me tell you something, those drugs will stop so damn fast that your head will spin," Trump said.

Trump, at his rally, also spoke extensively about his pledge for the mass deportation of migrants from the United States if he is elected on Tuesday.

