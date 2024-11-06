Trump triumphs, makes history as the oldest president of the United States

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, US, September 21, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

In what could be considered a stunning political comeback, Donald Trump has regained the White House in a tense election against Kamala Harris, which initially started with razor thin majors.

With 270 seats needed to secure a victory, Trump has already gotten 267, with Kamala Harris getting 224.

The official declaration is now considered a mere formality, with no major media, aside from Fox, declaring him the victor.

But for all intents and purposes, Trump has already won.

Trump returns to the White House as the oldest president in US history at 78, to the jubilation of his supporters.

Perhaps one of the most striking aspects of this unique election is the persistence of Trump's campaign, despite the former president facing numerous legal obstacles while campaigning for the White House.

But Trump came through it with force and is now taking his victory lap.

But now the question remains, what's next?

According to Trump's own statements, he is likely to place severe tariffs on China and Europe, as well as removing environmental protections on Nature Reserves throughout the United States. In addition to that it's likely that he will begin his long threatened mass deportation of undocumented immigrants in the United States

Internationally many US allies are likely to be cautious considering previous experiences, with the withdrawal of support from Ukraine increasingly likely.

Trump's victory is a clarion call to the global right, the after effects of it both domestically for the US and internationally for the world will cause economic and political shifts around the world.