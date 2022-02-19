Trump took classified material from White House to Florida, National Archives says

US President Donald Trump pauses as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, June 1, 2017. Photo :Reuters

A US congressional committee is investigating former President Donald Trump's handling of White House records after 15 boxes of documents were transferred from his Florida resort to a federal agency, including whether the material included classified information, the panel's chairwoman said on Thursday.

House of Representatives Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said in a statement she was "deeply concerned" that the records were not promptly turned over to the National Archives when Trump's term ended in January 2021 and "that they appear to have been removed from the White House in violation of the Presidential Records Act."

Maloney, a Democrat, also expressed concern over US media reports that Trump "repeatedly attempted to destroy presidential records, which could constitute additional serious violations" of that law, which requires the preservation of written communications related to a president's official duties.

An upcoming book written by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said staffers found documents clogging Trump's toilet in the White House during his tenure - an account that the Republican former president in a statement called "categorically false."