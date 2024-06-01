Trump team says it raised $52.8 million in 24 hours post-verdict

Donald Trump's campaign says it raised $52.8 million after a Manhattan jury delivered a guilty verdict in his hush-money trial, highlighting how the first former American president convicted of a felony is using his legal troubles to rally supporters.

Donors contributed that sum in the 24 hours after the verdict was announced. Both Trump and President Joe Biden's campaigns sent out fundraising solicitations after the jury Thursday found the presumptive Republican nominee guilty on all 34 counts of mishandling business records to cover up payments to an adult film actress.

The $52.8 million fundraising haul is a massive sum for a single day. That amount is more than two thirds the $76 million he raised in the entire month of April, the first time he surpassed Biden's total, and tops the president's $51 million haul that month.

"That's more than $2 million an hour," the campaign said in a statement on Friday night. More than one-third of the donors were new, according to the statement.

In texts and emails, Trump called himself a political prisoner and said his conviction marked the darkest day in US history. "I DID NOTHING WRONG!" one appeal said. "JUSTICE IS DEAD IN AMERICA!" said another, adding "I was just convicted in a RIGGED TRIAL meant to interfere in our elections." He offered donors black caps with his "Make America Great Again" slogan and the words "Never Surrender" embroidered on the side for contributions of $47.

Following his request, WinRed, the platform that the Republican Party uses to raise money online, according to a campaign statement displayed error messages at times on Thursday evening, with some pages Trump uses to appeal to donors telling visitors the site was under maintenance. A representative for WinRed did not respond to a request to comment.

Wealthy Donors

Some of Trump's biggest online fundraising days have fed off his legal troubles, including raising $15.4 million following his indictment on the hush-money charges. The Trump campaign also reported raising $7.1 million after his arrest in Georgia over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, when a widely publicised mugshot was taken at the Fulton County jail.

The $52.8 million figure includes just online donations, which typically come from people giving a couple hundred dollars or less. The verdict could further juice his monthly total for May. Wealthy donors, who previously had sat on the sidelines of the presidential race, have recently said they plan to support the presumptive Republican nominee. Trump is required to report his May fundraising by June 20.

He's garnered the support of billionaire Miriam Adelson and Blackstone Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman, two of the largest Republican donors. Trump also raised $40 million during a Texas swing, much of which came from oil and gas industry executives, including Continental Resources Inc.'s Chairman Harold Hamm.

Trump is the first president to be indicted and convicted of a crime. The Georgia case and two federal prosecutions, one for allegedly mishandling classified documents and the other related to Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, are still ongoing but likely won't go to trial before November's election.