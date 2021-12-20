Trump sues NY Attorney General to block probe of his businesses

USA

Reuters
20 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 09:56 pm

Related News

Trump sues NY Attorney General to block probe of his businesses

Trump and the company, which is also a plaintiff in the case, claim that James has violated their rights under the US Constitution by pursuing a politically motivated investigation

Reuters
20 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 09:56 pm
REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/
REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/

Former US President Donald Trump on Monday sued New York Attorney General Letitia James, seeking to stop her civil fraud investigation into his company.

He filed the lawsuit in federal court in Syracuse, New York, after it was reported that James' office would seek to question Trump as it probes whether his company, the Trump Organization, manipulated the valuations of its real estate properties.

Trump and the company, which is also a plaintiff in the case, claim that James has violated their rights under the US Constitution by pursuing a politically motivated investigation.

"By filing this lawsuit, we intend to not only hold her accountable for her blatant constitutional violations, but to stop her bitter crusade to punish her political opponent in its tracks," Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, said in an emailed statement.

A spokesperson for James' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The civil probe is related to, but separate from, a more-than-three-year-old criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance of the Trump Organization's business practices, which James joined in May. It includes a focus on whether the Trump Organization overstated the value of some real estate assets to obtain loans and tax benefits.

In July, the company and longtime Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in what a prosecutor in Vance's office called a "sweeping and audacious" 15-year tax fraud.

In Monday's lawsuit, Trump and the company claim that James, a Democrat, is motivated by partisan bias against Trump, a Republican, pointing to public statements she made against the former president before she was elected to her position.

They are seeking a court order barring the investigation from going forward.

Top News / World+Biz

Trump / Donal Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

8h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

9h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

10h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

1h | Videos
Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

1h | Videos
Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today