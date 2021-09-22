Trump sues niece and New York Times over tax story

22 September, 2021, 04:15 pm
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters/Tom Brenner
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters/Tom Brenner

Former US President Donald Trump is suing his niece and the New York Times over a 2018 article that alleged he was involved in "dubious tax schemes".

The lawsuit, filed in New York, accuses Mary Trump, daughter of Donald Trump's older brother Fred, and NYT reporters of being "engaged in an insidious plot" to obtain confidential documents, reports the BBC.

It alleges that Mary Trump, 56, breached a settlement agreement barring her from disclosing the documents.

She revealed herself as the source of the story in a tell-all memoir in 2020.

Mary Trump, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr, who died in 1981 at the age of 42, has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

Donald Trump has consistently rejected the claims made in his niece's book - Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man - and unsuccessfully sued to try to block its publication.

