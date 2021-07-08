Trump sues Facebook, Twitter and Google, claiming censorship

USA

Reuters
08 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 04:48 pm

Related News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter and Google, claiming censorship

The lawsuits, filed in US District Court in Miami, allege the California-based social media platforms violated the right to freedom of speech guaranteed by the First Amendment of the US Constitution

Reuters
08 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 04:48 pm
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. Photo: REUTERS
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. Photo: REUTERS

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday filed lawsuits against Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, as well as their chief executives, alleging they unlawfully silence conservative viewpoints.

The lawsuits, filed in US District Court in Miami, allege the California-based social media platforms violated the right to freedom of speech guaranteed by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Trump is seeking class action status for the lawsuits, meaning he would represent the interests of other users of Twitter, Facebook, and Google's YouTube who allege they have been unfairly silenced.

He filed three lawsuits making similar allegations — one against Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, one against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey, and one against Google and its CEO Sundar Pichai.

"We will achieve a historic victory for American freedom and at the same time, freedom of speech," Trump said at a news conference at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

A Twitter representative declined to comment. Representatives of Facebook and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump lost his social media megaphone this year after the companies said he violated their policies against glorifying violence. Hundreds of his supporters launched a deadly assault on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 after a Trump speech repeating his false claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud, an assertion rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of his own administration.

The lawsuits ask a judge to invalidate Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law that has been called the backbone of the internet because it provides websites with protections from liability over content posted by users. Trump and others who have attacked Section 230 say it has given big internet companies too much legal protection and allowed them to escape responsibility for their actions.

"This complaint is hard to even make sense of," said Paul Gowder, a professor of law at Northwestern University.

Trump sought to portray the social media companies as subject to the same First Amendment requirements as government entities when it comes to censorship, but Gowder said nothing in the lawsuits "even comes close to turning social media companies into government actors."

A federal judge in Florida last week blocked a recently enacted state law that was meant to authorize the state to penalize social media companies when they ban political candidates, with the judge saying the law likely violated free speech rights.

The lawsuit said the bill signed by Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in May was unconstitutional. It would have made Florida the first state to regulate how social media companies moderate online speech.

Top News / World+Biz

Donald Trump / USA / Twitter / Facebook / google

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Tackling Coronavirus, hospital management

TBS Current Affairs: Tackling Coronavirus, hospital management

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Evaly faces legal action

TBS Today: Evaly faces legal action

3h | Videos
Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh