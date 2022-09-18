Trump SPAC fails to pay proxy firm despite tough hunt for votes, Financial Times reports

USA

Reuters
18 September, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 10:43 am

The Truth social network logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a display of former US President Donald Trump in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
The Truth social network logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a display of former US President Donald Trump in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Executives behind a blank-cheque company Digital World Acquisition Corp that plans to take Donald Trump's media business public have failed to pay their proxy solicitors, The Financial Times reported on Saturday. 

Digital World Acquisition Corp, set up by Patrick Orlando, has not paid Saratoga Proxy Consulting for its work helping to rally shareholders, report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Digital World and Saratoga Proxy Consulting did not respond to emailed requests for comment outside of business hours.
 

