Trump seen walking off his plane after shooting: video

Former US president Donald Trump was seen walking off his plane unaided hours after surviving an assassination bid, in a video posted by his deputy communications director on social media early Sunday.

Trump, in a navy suit and white shirt without a tie, can be seen descending a staircase from his plane as an armed agent stands guard, in the video posted by Margo Martin on X. His right ear, which was injured in the attempt, cannot be seen in the footage.

The New York Times reported that he was in New Jersey, where he will spend the night.