Trump says Vance's 'childless cat ladies' comments reflect love of family

Reuters
30 July, 2024, 07:50 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 07:51 am

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump stands with Republican vice presidential nominee US Senator JD Vance (R-OH), as he holds a rally for the first time with his running mate, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, US July 20, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump stands with Republican vice presidential nominee US Senator JD Vance (R-OH), as he holds a rally for the first time with his running mate, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, US July 20, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday backed his running mate, Senator JD Vance, over past comments about "childless cat ladies" that have gone viral and become a  political headache for their White House campaign.

The comments prompted a backlash and warnings from some political strategists that they could cost the Trump campaign valuable votes in a close election that could be decided in a handful of states by a few thousand voters. Harris is the likely Democratic Party presidential nominee for the Nov. 5 election following President Joe Biden's decision to quit the race.

Trump said in an interview on Fox News he did not place a higher value on people with families. 

"You know, you don't meet the right person, or you don't meet any person. But you're just as good, in many cases, a lot better than a person that's in a family situation," Trump said.

Harris has two stepchildren with her husband, lawyer Doug Emhoff. Emhoff's ex-wife has called such attacks "baseless" and described Harris as a "loving, nurturing, fiercely protective" co-parent.

Trump said Vance, who had a tough upbringing in Ohio and was largely raised by his grandmother, was simply trying to show how much he values family life.

"He grew up in a very interesting family situation, and he feels family is good. And I don't think there's anything wrong in saying that," Trump said. 

In the Fox interview, Trump also did little to clear up questions over whether he will participate in a Sept. 10 debate with Harris. The event had been previously scheduled against Biden. 

"I'll probably end up debating," Trump said. "But I can also make a case for not doing it." 

