Trump says 'nuclear weapons issue is a hoax' after Washington Post report

Reuters
12 August, 2022, 06:45 pm
12 August, 2022, 06:45 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during address at campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Files
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during address at campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Files

Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday on social media that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax" in response to a Washington Post report that FBI agents sought nuclear documents in a search of his Florida home earlier this week.

It was not clear if such documents were recovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. read more

The US Justice Department asked a judge on Thursday to make public the warrant that authorized the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, after Trump, a Republican, portrayed it as political retribution.

On Friday morning, Trump said on his Truth Social startup social media platform that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax" equating it to controversies involving Russia, his two impeachments and the Mueller investigation.

"Same sleazy people involved," he said.

