Trump says he wouldn't mind if someone shot through 'the fake news' to get him

USA

Reuters
04 November, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 11:49 am

Related News

Trump says he wouldn't mind if someone shot through 'the fake news' to get him

In a meandering 90-minute rally speech two days before Tuesday's US presidential election, Trump noted that there were gaps in the panes of glass around him

Reuters
04 November, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 11:49 am
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump gestures while touching the protective glass, during a campaign rally, in Lititz, Pennsylvania, US November 3, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump gestures while touching the protective glass, during a campaign rally, in Lititz, Pennsylvania, US November 3, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Republican Donald Trump complained to supporters on Sunday about gaps in the bullet-proof glass surrounding him as he spoke and mused that an assassin would have to shoot through the news media to get him, adding, "I don't mind that so much."

In a meandering 90-minute rally speech two days before Tuesday's US presidential election, Trump noted that there were gaps in the panes of glass around him. Some of the members of the press following Trump at the event in Lititz, Pennsylvania, had a sight line through one of the gaps.

The former president has escaped two attempted assassinations this year, including being grazed in the ear by a gunman's bullet during a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Surveying the gaps, Trump said: "To get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news and I don't mind that so much."

Trump's rhetoric has become increasingly unrestrained in the campaign's final weeks. Arizona's top prosecutor on Friday opened an investigation after Trump suggested prominent Republican critic, former congresswoman Liz Cheney, should face gunfire in combat.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung issued a statement after the media remarks. He said Trump was looking out for the media's safety.

"The president's statement about protective glass placement has nothing to do with the media being harmed, or anything else. It was about threats against him that were spurred on by dangerous rhetoric from Democrats," the statement said.

A source familiar with internal Trump campaign dynamics said Trump's comment about the media was not planned and noted that he often makes ad lib statements.

Trump personally requested the statement that Cheung issued, the source said.

Trump spent a considerable amount of his speech attacking the news media at the rally, at one point gesturing to TV cameras and saying, "ABC, it's ABC, fake news, CBS, ABC, NBC. These are, these are, in my opinion, in my opinion, these are seriously corrupt people."

 

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

US Election 2024 / Donald Trump / Kamala Harris

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

20h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

21h | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

34m | Videos
Why did Sheikh Hasina's plane land in India, Jharkhand Chief Minister's question to Modi

Why did Sheikh Hasina's plane land in India, Jharkhand Chief Minister's question to Modi

2h | Videos
Marcelo’s boyhood club abruptly severs ties with him

Marcelo’s boyhood club abruptly severs ties with him

12h | Videos
The promises that Trump-Kamala are making to sit in the White House

The promises that Trump-Kamala are making to sit in the White House

14h | Videos