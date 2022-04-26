Trump says he won't return to Twitter if account reinstated after Musk takeover

USA

Reuters
26 April, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 02:06 pm

Trump says he won't return to Twitter if account reinstated after Musk takeover

Reuters
26 April, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 02:06 pm
Twitter has placed multiple warnings on Trump&#039;s tweets this year for content that is disputed or misleading. Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC
Twitter has placed multiple warnings on Trump's tweets this year for content that is disputed or misleading. Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC

Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will not return to social media platform Twitter even if his account is reinstated following the platform's purchase by billionaire Elon Musk.

Trump told Fox News that he will formally join his own Truth Social startup over the next seven days, as planned.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth," Trump said.

Trump / Twitter Inc / Twitter / Donald Trump

