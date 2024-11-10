Trump says Haley, Pompeo will not join second administration

USA

Reuters
10 November, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 12:17 pm

Trump is meeting with potential candidates to serve in his administration before his Jan. 20 inauguration as president. Reuters reported Friday that Trump met with prominent investor Scott Bessent, who is a potential US Treasury Secretary nominee

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley waves to the audience before giving a speech at the annual Ketagalan Forum in Taipei, Taiwan August 21, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump posted on social media. "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our country."

Trump is meeting with potential candidates to serve in his administration before his Jan. 20 inauguration as president. Reuters reported Friday that Trump met with prominent investor Scott Bessent, who is a potential US Treasury Secretary nominee.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor who served as US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, endorsed Trump for president despite having criticised him harshly when she ran against him in the party primaries.

"I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations," Haley said on social media. "I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years."

Pompeo, who also served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency under Trump, has been mentioned in some media reports as a possible defence secretary and had been also seen a potential Republican presidential candidate, before he announced in April 2023 he would not run.

Pompeo could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.

During his first term as president, Trump made some key personnel announcements via social media posts.

Separately, Trump said the 2025 presidential inauguration will be co-chaired by real estate investor and campaign donor Steve Witkoff and former Senator Kelly Loeffler.

