Trump says America 'lost its way'
Trump earlier accused the Biden administration of hating its own country
Former US President Donald Trump has said America lost its way and pointed to incumbent President Joe Biden's policies as the reason.
"We are a nation that has quite simply lost its way. But we are not going to allow this horror to continue," Trump said at a rally of supporters in Nevada.
He also said the Biden administration is "destroying our country." The former president called Biden a threat to democracy and incompetent.
