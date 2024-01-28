Trump says America 'lost its way'

28 January, 2024, 10:00 am
28 January, 2024, 10:03 am

Trump says America 'lost its way'

Trump earlier accused the Biden administration of hating its own country

28 January, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 10:03 am
File Photo: Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a &quot;Commit to Caucus&quot; event for his supporters in Coralville, Iowa, US, December 13, 2023. REUTERS/Vincent Alban/File Photo
File Photo: Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a "Commit to Caucus" event for his supporters in Coralville, Iowa, US, December 13, 2023. REUTERS/Vincent Alban/File Photo

Former US President Donald Trump has said America lost its way and pointed to incumbent President Joe Biden's policies as the reason.

"We are a nation that has quite simply lost its way. But we are not going to allow this horror to continue," Trump said at a rally of supporters in Nevada.

He also said the Biden administration is "destroying our country." The former president called Biden a threat to democracy and incompetent.

Trump earlier accused the Biden administration of hating its own country.

