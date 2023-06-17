Trump promises 'food for everyone' at Miami restaurant then leaves without paying

Former US president Donald Trump supporters flocked to the Cuban restaurant Versailles in great numbers to celebrate his 77th birthday and show their support on Wednesday (14 June).

Donald Trump, who was in Miami to plead not guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office, made a quick stop at Versailles.

According to a source cited by the Miami New Times, Trump's entourage had arrived at the restaurant and promised "food for everyone" to his supporters before leaving the place in 10 minutes.

Trump's departure was so rapid that his followers hardly had time to place any orders.

Trump didn't seem to get to eat any Cuban food either, as the New York Times reports that he chose McDonald's fast food on his flight back to New Jersey.

As per a spokesperson for Trump, any meals booked for takeaway were paid for by the campaign's advance staff.

This is not the first time when Trump has treated his followers. Earlier in February, he bought lunch for his local first responders and residents at a McDonald's outlet in East Palestine, Ohio.

He also hit the headlines for his hospitality around food after hosting Clemson University's football team at the White House in 2019, during a government shutdown, when the menu was "McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King with some pizza".

The former president was charged with 37 federal counts, including 31 violations of the Espionage Act.