Trump pleads not guilty to three more charges in documents case

USA

Reuters
05 August, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 10:01 am

Related News

Trump pleads not guilty to three more charges in documents case

Reuters
05 August, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 10:01 am
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Friday to three new charges related to his handling of US classified documents after he left the White House in 2021 - raising the total brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith in the case to 40.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also waived his right to be present in Florida federal court for his arraignment on the three additional charges on 10 Aug, a court filing showed.

The action came a day after he appeared in federal court in Washington to plead not guilty to four charges brought in a separate investigation led by Smith that alleged that Trump orchestrated an illegal plot to try to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Trump was told not to talk to witnesses in 2020 election conspiracy case. That could be a challenge

The new charges against Trump in the documents case include an additional count for unlawful retention of national defense information and two more counts of obstruction of justice.

Trump appeared in federal court in Miami on June 13 to plead not guilty to 37 charges that he unlawfully kept the national security documents - including details about the U.S. nuclear program and military plans - and lied to officials who sought to recover them. He entered his latest pleas in a written filing.

His valet, Walt Nauta, is also facing new charges, and prosecutors added a third defendant and another Trump employee, Carlos De Oliveira, to the case in a superseding indictment last week. The charges against Nauta and De Oliveira include concealing documents, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.

It was unclear on Friday whether Nauta and De Oliveira would be present in court to enter their pleas on Aug. 10. Their lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump has proclaimed his innocence and has accused Democratic President Joe Biden's administration of targeting him for political reasons. He has called Smith, who was appointed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in November to lead the documents and 2020 election investigations, a "Trump hater."

The judge in the documents case has scheduled the trial to begin next May, though that could change.

Opinion polls show Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, with a large lead over a crowded field of candidates for his party's 2024 nomination as he seeks a rematch with Biden, who defeated him in 2020.

Prosecutors accused Trump of taking hundreds of documents containing the nation's most closely held secrets and storing them haphazardly at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey also showed classified information to people who were not authorized to see it, according to the indictment.

Trump faces charges that include violations of the Espionage Act, which criminalizes unauthorized possession of defense information, and conspiracy to obstruct justice, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Nauta and De Oliveira, a property manager at Mar-a-Lago, are accused of trying to hide the documents from federal investigators seeking their return and attempting to destroy evidence, including security camera footage.

Trump in April became the first sitting or former U.S. president to face criminal charges when he was indicted in New York state court, accused of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to a porn star ahead of the 2016 U.S. election. He pleaded not guilty in that case as well.

He was indicted for the third time on Tuesday in Washington federal court regarding his efforts to overturn his 2020 loss to Biden. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia are also probing Trump's efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss in that state and are expected to announce a charging decision by 18 Aug.

Top News / World+Biz

Donald Trump / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Of ancient art, modern charm and timeless appeal of rugs

7h | Brands
Stock market investors in Bangladesh should still remain aware about the effect of high inflation on the fundamentals of the listed companies. Photo: TBS

Mastering stock market decision making in the face of inflation

9h | Panorama
Prospective migrants seek respite from the sun by sitting on road dividers, shaded by the under-construction metro rail above. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

The remittance heroes who dream on road dividers

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

1h | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

2h | TBS Stories
Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

4h | TBS World
Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier