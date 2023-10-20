Trump not immune from criminal charges in 2020 election case, prosecutors say

USA

Reuters
20 October, 2023, 07:55 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 07:55 am

Related News

Trump not immune from criminal charges in 2020 election case, prosecutors say

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has claimed in legal filings that he has sweeping immunity from criminal charges for actions he took while serving as president from 2017 to 2021

Reuters
20 October, 2023, 07:55 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 07:55 am
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appears at the fall convention of the California Republican Party in Anaheim, California, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appears at the fall convention of the California Republican Party in Anaheim, California, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Donald Trump does not have immunity from criminal charges for trying to reverse his 2020 US presidential election loss, federal prosecutors said Thursday, opposing his bid to dismiss the case.

"No constitutional provision or historical practice supports conferring absolute immunity from criminal prosecution on a former president," Washington prosecutors said in a court filing.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has claimed in legal filings that he has sweeping immunity from criminal charges for actions he took while serving as president from 2017 to 2021.

He was charged in August by US Special Counsel Jack Smith with four felony counts for attempting to interfere in the counting of votes and to block the certification of the 2020 election, which he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden.

In an 5 Oct court filing, Trump's lawyers said he cannot be prosecuted for his efforts to ensure "election integrity" because they were "at the heart of his official responsibilities as President."

The case is one of four criminal prosecutions Trump, 77, faces as he seeks to retake the White House.

World+Biz

Donald Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rescuing the trafficked women was just the initial phase of the job. Now, the NGO will also have to work closely with both Bangladeshi and Indian governments to repatriate the rescued women to Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

1 message, 2 countries, a crime racket and 40 hours in-between: How an NGO official orchestrated the rescue of 7 trafficked women

16m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The eerie silence of big business when it comes to Israel-Palestine

26m | Panorama
Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

23h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

13h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

12h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

11h | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

14h | TBS World