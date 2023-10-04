Trump hit with gag order after lashing out at court clerk in NY fraud case

USA

Reuters
04 October, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 09:51 am

Related News

Trump hit with gag order after lashing out at court clerk in NY fraud case

Reuters
04 October, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 09:51 am
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, at a Manhattan courthouse, in New York City, U.S., October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Pool
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, at a Manhattan courthouse, in New York City, U.S., October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Pool

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's civil fraud trial on Tuesday imposed a gag order - promising sanctions for any violations - on the former US president and others in the case after Trump took to social media to lash out at the judge's top law clerk.

Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan told lawyers for Trump and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the fraud case, that such comments aimed at his staff were "unacceptable, inappropriate and will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

Acting during the trial's second day of testimony, the judge forbade both sides from speaking about his staff, and threatened "serious sanctions" if anyone did. The judge did not specify the nature of these sanctions but they could include a finding of contempt of court, which can carry fines and in rare cases jail time.

"Consider this statement a gag order," Engoron added.

James has accused Trump, his two adult sons, the Trump Organization and others of inflating asset values over a decade to secure favorable bank loans and insurance terms, and exaggerating Trump's own riches by more than $2 billion. The trial could lead to the dismantling of Trump's business empire as he seeks to regain the presidency in 2024.

Engoron spoke after Trump shared a social media post by the clerk, who was identified by name, posing with Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who is not involved in the case. Trump referred to the clerk as "Schumer's girlfriend."

"How disgraceful!" added Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election. "This case should be dismissed immediately!!"

Trump's post was later deleted.

James is seeking at least $250 million in fines, a permanent ban against Trump and his sons Donald Jr. and Eric from running businesses in New York, and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.

TRUMP SAYS HE PLANS TO TESTIFY

Trump, in the courtroom for a second straight day, wore his familiar blue suit, red tie and American flag pin as he sat hunched over a table with his lawyers. Trump told reporters he plans to testify.

The government's first witness, Trump's former accountant Donald Bender, testified again on Tuesday as the attorney general's office tries to show that Trump and his family business deceived even the people reviewing his financials.

Under questioning from Kevin Wallace, a lawyer in James' office, Bender said financial statements he prepared for the Trump Organization were largely based on self-reported figures.

Jesus Suarez, a lawyer for Trump, questioned Bender on the accuracy of the financial reports and said the accountant "screwed up" by failing to notice major changes in the value of Trump's assets.

"His company is going through this hell because you messed up," Suarez said.

Engoron ruled before the trial that Trump committed fraud, and canceled business certificates for companies that control crown jewels of Trump's portfolio, including Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street in downtown Manhattan.

The trial, which could last into December, will review six additional claims including falsifying business records, insurance fraud and conspiracy, and address how much the defendants should pay in penalties.

Others expected to testify include the Trump Organization's former chief financial officer and controller, and Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. Trump and his adult sons are also on James' witness list.

Earlier in the day, Trump renewed his attacks on James, telling reporters that the Democrat was "grossly incompetent" and had concocted a bogus case.

"Her numbers are fraudulent," Trump said. "She's a fraud."

Trump also faces four criminal indictments over his efforts to undo his loss in the 2020 election, his handling of classified documents, and hush money paid to a porn star. Trump has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in all of the cases. He also faces a January civil damages trial for defaming a writer who accused him of rape, which he denies.

Top News / World+Biz

Donald Trump / Trump / Civil fraud case / US / USA / Gag order

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

3h | Features
The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

21h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

21h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

32m | TBS Science
How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

14h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

13h | TBS Economy
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

17h | TBS Economy