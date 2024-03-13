Trump Georgia election subversion judge dismisses some charges

USA

Reuters
13 March, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 10:37 pm

Related News

Trump Georgia election subversion judge dismisses some charges

Trump and his co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges that they formed a criminal conspiracy to seek to overturn Trump's loss to Biden in Georgia in the 2020 election

Reuters
13 March, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 10:37 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The judge in Donald Trump's Georgia election subversion trial on Wednesday dismissed three criminal counts against the former U.S. president and three others against co-defendants, a court filing showed on Wednesday, while letting the overall case proceed.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee decided that allegations by state prosecutors that Trump and his co-defendants tried to get Georgia officials to violate their oaths of office were not detailed enough to sustain those six counts, according to the court filing.

The judge left 35 other criminal counts intact, including 10 against Trump, who is the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 U.S. election. The central racketeering charge against Trump and his remaining 14 co-defendants remains in place.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Trump and his co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges that they formed a criminal conspiracy to seek to overturn Trump's loss to Biden in Georgia in the 2020 election.

McAfee said prosecutors could seek a new, more detailed indictment on the dismissed counts.

The Georgia case is one of four criminal prosecutions Trump is facing as he tries to unseat Biden. He also faces federal charges for his efforts to undo his election defeat and is due to stand trial in New York beginning later this month on charges related to hush money paid to a porn star.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in all four cases and has said they are all attempts to stop him from regaining the presidency.

Steve Sadow, Trump's lead lawyer in the Georgia case, said prosecutors "failed to make specific allegations of any alleged wrongdoing" in the counts that were dismissed.

"The entire prosecution of President Trump is political, constitutes election interference, and should be dismissed," Sadow said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the case, said prosecutors are reviewing the ruling and declined further comment.

Top News / World+Biz

Donald Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-generated representational image.

How Ramadan is for Bangladeshi students abroad

5h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

15h | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

4h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cubarsi succeeded, where Messi-Ronaldo were unable to

Cubarsi succeeded, where Messi-Ronaldo were unable to

1h | Videos
Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship?

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship?

6h | Videos
Subsidy can be reduced to zero by 6.8% price hike at consumer level-CPD

Subsidy can be reduced to zero by 6.8% price hike at consumer level-CPD

2h | Videos
Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

8h | Videos