Trump fires back at Justice Dept in bid to keep his tax returns secret

USA

Reuters
05 August, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 04:19 pm

Related News

Trump fires back at Justice Dept in bid to keep his tax returns secret

In a filing in federal court in the District of Columbia, Trump's lawyers said the House Ways and Means Committee lacks a legitimate basis for seeking his federal tax returns, and that the Justice Department erred when it backed the committee's request

Reuters
05 August, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 04:19 pm
US President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, US, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
US President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, US, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday challenged in court last week's US Justice Department order to turn his tax returns over to a House of Representatives committee, part of his long campaign to keep details of his wealth secret.

In a filing in federal court in the District of Columbia, Trump's lawyers said the House Ways and Means Committee lacks a legitimate basis for seeking his federal tax returns, and that the Justice Department erred when it backed the committee's request.

The department, reversing course from the stance it took when Trump was in office, on Friday told the Internal Revenue Service to provide the Republican businessman-turned-politician's tax records to congressional investigators - a move he has long fought.

Trump was the first president in 40 years to not release his tax returns, as well as other documents, as he aimed to keep secret the details of his wealth and activities of his family company, the Trump Organization.

The Democratic-led Ways and Means Committee has said it wants the tax data to determine whether the IRS is properly auditing presidential tax returns in general and to assess whether new legislation is needed.

Trump's lawyers called that a "pretextual" rationalisation.

"The requests are tailored to, and in practical operation will affect, only President Trump," they said in Wednesday's court filing. "The requests single out President Trump because he is a Republican and a political opponent."

Trump's arguments will likely be rejected by the judge, said James Repetti, a tax law professor at Boston College Law School.

The House Ways and Means panel has invoked a provision of US law that lets it obtain tax returns from the IRS to further a "legislative purpose."

The Justice Department's order "does a very good job of explaining" why that standard has been met, Repetti said.

Critics accused Trump of using the Justice Department to advance his personal and political interests during his four years in office, and the department has moved to reassert its independence since Democratic President Joe Biden took office.

After another legal fight, the Manhattan district attorney's office in February separately obtained Trump tax and financial records in a criminal investigation centering on his company, though the material was not publicly disclosed. The US Supreme Court ruled against Trump in that case.

The Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer early this month were charged in what a New York prosecutor called a "sweeping and audacious" tax fraud. Trump himself was not charged in that case.

Top News / World+Biz

USA / Donald Trump / Trump Tax Returns

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

1d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

2d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house