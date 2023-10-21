Trump fined $5,000 by New York judge for violating gag order

USA

AFP/BSS
21 October, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 09:50 am

Related News

Trump fined $5,000 by New York judge for violating gag order

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the 77-year-old Trump to pay the fine within the next 10 days to the New York Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection

AFP/BSS
21 October, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 09:50 am
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a statement to the media outside the court room at a Manhattan courthouse, during the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, in New York City, U.S., October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a statement to the media outside the court room at a Manhattan courthouse, during the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, in New York City, U.S., October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump's civil fraud trial fined the former US president $5,000 on Friday for not complying with a partial gag order and threatened him with possible jail time for future violations.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the 77-year-old Trump to pay the fine within the next 10 days to the New York Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection.

"Make no mistake: future violations, whether intentional or unintentional, will subject the violator to far more severe sanctions," Engoron said in a court filing.

"(These) may include, but are not limited to, steeper financial penalties, holding Donald Trump in contempt of court, and possibly imprisoning him pursuant to New York Judiciary Law," the judge added.

Engoron slapped a limited gag order on the former president on 3 October after he insulted the judge's principal law clerk in a social media post on his Truth Social platform.

The offending post was removed from Truth Social the same day, but the judge complained in his filing on Friday that it remained on a Trump 2024 campaign website for 17 days, until the court asked on Thursday that it be taken down.

Engoron said Trump's lawyers told him the violation of the gag order was "inadvertent."

"Giving the defendant the benefit of the doubt, he still violated the gag order," the judge said. "In the current overheated climate, incendiary untruths can, and in some cases already have, led to serious physical harm, and worse."

On 3 October, as Trump sat at the defence table, Engoron said he was issuing a partial gag order "forbidding all parties from posting, emailing or speaking publicly about any of my staff."

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and his two eldest sons are accused in the New York case of inflating the value of the real estate assets of the Trump Organization to receive more favourable bank loans and insurance terms.

Trump has personally attacked the judge on numerous occasions, calling him a "Trump-hating judge," but Engoron, in his verbal gag order, only ordered a halt to attacks on his court staff.

On Monday, the federal judge set to preside over Trump's trial for conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election also imposed a partial gag order on the former president.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered Trump not to publicly attack prosecutors, court staff or potential witnesses ahead of the trial scheduled to begin in Washington in March 2024.

On Friday, Chutkan temporarily lifted her narrow gag order, giving Trump's legal team time to prove why the former president's comments should not face restrictions as his case heads toward trial.

World+Biz

Donald Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

4h | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

22h | Mode
Rescuing the trafficked women was just the initial phase of the job. Now, the NGO will also have to work closely with both Bangladeshi and Indian governments to repatriate the rescued women to Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

1 message, 2 countries, a crime racket and 40 hours in-between: How an NGO official orchestrated the rescue of 7 trafficked women

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The eerie silence of big business when it comes to Israel-Palestine

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Margin loan client sued by investment bank

Margin loan client sued by investment bank

52m | TBS Markets
Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

1d | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1d | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

1d | TBS World