Trump co-defendants begin to surrender in Georgia election subversion case

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 06:27 pm

The outside of the Fulton County Jail is pictured after a Grand Jury brought back indictments against former US President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the state&#039;s 2020 election results in Atlanta, Georgia, US August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
The outside of the Fulton County Jail is pictured after a Grand Jury brought back indictments against former US President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results in Atlanta, Georgia, US August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights

Four people accused of conspiring with former US president Donald Trump to try and overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia have surrendered, reports BBC.

Lawyer John Eastman and Scott Hall, a bail bondsman in Georgia, surrendered to the authorities on Tuesday.

David Shafer, former Georgia Republican Party chairman, and another defendant, Cathy Latham, turned themselves in on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Trump is expected to surrender on Thursday.

Facing 13 charges which encompass racketeering and meddling in elections, Trump has not yet entered a plea. He refutes any wrongdoing and said the charges stem from political motivations.

Last week, the Fulton County district attorney's office accused the ex-president and 18 associates of trying to reverse his loss in the closely contested state.

Prosecutors have stipulated that each defendant must surrender and undergo booking into the Atlanta jail by noon local time on Friday.

Seen as a pivotal figure in the scheme to manipulate the outcomes of the 2020 election, Eastman, 63, holds significance for the prosecutors.

This California-based law professor acted as legal counsel for Trump in a lawsuit aimed at overturning the election results in four states he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Following his booking and spending a couple of hours in jail, he was released on a $100,000 (£78,500) bond on Tuesday.

Hall, who hails from Atlanta and operates as a bail bondsman, earlier became the first defendant in the Georgia case to voluntarily surrender himself.

He faces seven charges linked to his alleged participation in a breach of voting systems in Coffee County in January 2021.

