Trump claims both Queen and Camilla were trying to get his attention

USA

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 02:52 pm

Related News

Trump claims both Queen and Camilla were trying to get his attention

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 02:52 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Former US President Donald Trump claimed that Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla were trying to get his attention by competing against each other at a royal banquet in 2019.

Mr Trump was in the company of Camilla, the Queen, his wife Melania and other children during an event at the Buckingham Palace in June 2019, he said at Piers Morgan's new show on Talk TV, reports NDTV.

"She (Camilla) was on my right, the Queen was on my left, and I said 'Queen, I will have to talk to Camilla for a little while too'. We couldn't break apart," Mr Trump said, according to a clip of the show posted by Mr Morgan on Twitter.

"Camilla was funny, she was smart, she was quick, she was great. I like her too. I like Charles," the former US President further said.

Mr Morgan is then heard asking Mr Trump if Charles and Camilla will make a good King and Queen when the time comes. "'I hope so. I think it's going to be tricky because they are truly replacing a legend when you talk about this woman (the Queen)," said Mr Trump.

The 75-year-old former US President also claimed that the Queen "had a good time" when he was sitting next to her at the state banquet.

"I sat next to her and we talked the whole night. And somebody said 'we've never seen her smile so much'. We had a great time. She was laughing and smiling," he said in another clip.

"They said they've never seen her have such a good time at a state dinner. You know, normally they're a little boring. Okay, this wasn't boring," added Mr Trump.

The former President said he has a lot of respect for the Queen, that she is incredible and loves her country. But he took a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, saying that the Prince is "whipped" by Meghan. He accused Prince Harry of being "so disrespectful to the country".

Top News

Trump / Queen Elizabeth / banquet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

4h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

6h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

6h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

7h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

5h | Videos
The many claimants of Tentultala field

The many claimants of Tentultala field

5h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

1d | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access